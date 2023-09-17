Quent Capital LLC Acquires 696 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

