Quent Capital LLC Has $124,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Quent Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 141.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,687 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 55,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.