Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 1,665 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 20,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,104,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after buying an additional 62,352 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in AT&T by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 219,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 22,151 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $108.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC decreased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

