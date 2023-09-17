CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,023 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $447.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,239,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,828. The company has a market capitalization of $345.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

