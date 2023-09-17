Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Purchases 4,549 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,843,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,513,100. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.38. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

