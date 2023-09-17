Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 14.8% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,170,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 233,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,733,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $228,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 84.9% during the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $447.05. 5,239,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,828. The firm has a market cap of $345.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.54.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

