Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,862 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $81.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

