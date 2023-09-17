Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $371,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,810 shares of company stock valued at $15,577,970 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $69.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.22. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -17.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

