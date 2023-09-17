Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lifted by Brickley Wealth Management

Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 22.6% of Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $89,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,185. The firm has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.