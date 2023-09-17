Peoples Financial Services CORP. Buys New Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.43. 6,711,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,351. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

