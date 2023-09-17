135,963 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,049,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,043. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

