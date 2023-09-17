Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 2.0% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Waste Management by 12.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 26.2% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 195.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 18.5% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WM opened at $160.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.37. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The company has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

