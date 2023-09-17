Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 105 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,538.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.06. 6,002,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $133.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of -35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average of $102.97.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

