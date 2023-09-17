Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,821 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Humana by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,491,000 after acquiring an additional 831,057 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 393.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,987,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.53.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $470.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.29 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

