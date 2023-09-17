Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $39,043,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Danaher by 4,123.1% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 256,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,551,000 after purchasing an additional 97,465 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $255.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.41 and its 200 day moving average is $245.09. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $283.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

