Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 3,882 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,312 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,743,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $39,956,000,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 78,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $16,636,837.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 78,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $16,636,837.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,191 shares of company stock valued at $152,203,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $214.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.41. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.