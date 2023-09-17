Quent Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,747 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.43. The company has a market capitalization of $110.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.24.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

