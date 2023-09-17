Foster Group Inc. Purchases 243 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,179 shares of company stock valued at $12,474,820 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ META opened at $300.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

