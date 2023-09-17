Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,365,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 28,551 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

