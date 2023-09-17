Profit Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $123.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $120.75 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

