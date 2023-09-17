CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 227 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

DVY traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $113.59. 1,609,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,998. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.41 and its 200-day moving average is $114.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

