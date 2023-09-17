CRA Financial Services LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.0% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,932,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,615. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.06. The stock has a market cap of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

