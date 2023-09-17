Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST traded down $8.41 on Friday, hitting $556.36. 2,945,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,981. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $551.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.60. The firm has a market cap of $246.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

