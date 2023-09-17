Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $2.10 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.9% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,584,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,169,778,000 after buying an additional 2,856,746 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,084,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,807,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,814 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,381,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,343,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,969 shares during the period. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

BMY opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $58.86 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.14. The stock has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

