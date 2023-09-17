PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,098 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 26.1% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $64.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $95.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

