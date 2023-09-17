Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SCHD opened at $73.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.68.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

