Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $64.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $95.64. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Truist Financial increased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

