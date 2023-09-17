Parkside Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 918 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after buying an additional 938,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $274.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $313.80. The firm has a market cap of $870.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

