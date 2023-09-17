Gradient Investments LLC Has $44.10 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,873 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $44,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $136.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

