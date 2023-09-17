City State Bank Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

City State Bank trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 84,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.75 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.