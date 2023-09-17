B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.75 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.64. The company has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

