B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 693 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,132 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,472,433,000 after purchasing an additional 577,201 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560,702 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFE opened at $34.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.54 and a one year high of $54.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer's revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

