Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 10.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 47.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,634 shares of company stock worth $321,855 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $114.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

