Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,153 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 433,514 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,040 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 965,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,931,000 after acquiring an additional 153,368 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.7% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $56.04 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,438 shares of company stock worth $2,948,779 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

