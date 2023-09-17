Brookstone Capital Management Has $34.11 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,573 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $34,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

JEPI stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,465,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,698. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

