Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.75 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 0.8% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $67.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,529 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

