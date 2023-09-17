iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Holdings Increased by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

IJJ stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,888. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.14.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

