EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Sells 1,422 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,688 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,791.0% during the 1st quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,248 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32,358.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 955,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,689,000 after acquiring an additional 952,321 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock opened at $73.30 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $77.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

