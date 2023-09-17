Peoples Financial Services CORP. Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.5% during the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,569,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 9.3% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,062,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.21.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

