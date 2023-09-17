Peoples Financial Services CORP. Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 57,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

Shares of MS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.41. 17,629,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,374,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.83. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

