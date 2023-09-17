Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 50,133 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,232,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 50,133 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 0.8% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $38,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

