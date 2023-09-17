Curated Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Humana by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $470.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $468.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.53.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

