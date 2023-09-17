RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Lessened by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in RTX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in RTX by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in RTX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $75.80 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $73.62 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.05. The company has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.88.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

