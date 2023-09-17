Peak Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.6 %

SCHW opened at $58.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

