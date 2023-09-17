EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Sells 2,206 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 5.7% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after buying an additional 4,035,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after buying an additional 3,242,830 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.