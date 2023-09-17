Quent Capital LLC Has $154,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 136,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 34,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 177,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.31.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.