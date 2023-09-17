ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Sells 2,936 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.7% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $15,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

MGK traded down $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.70. 174,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,931. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.35. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $245.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

