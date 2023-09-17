iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 4.3% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.17. 478,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,601. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $167.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.74 and a 200 day moving average of $156.28.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

