Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,570,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,417 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 593.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,581 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,989,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,634,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,050. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

