CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 140 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,765,018 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,770,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,549,000 after purchasing an additional 125,724 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,146,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,878,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.99. 226,541 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.21 and a 200-day moving average of $141.74. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

